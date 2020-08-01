Millions of Muslims in Pakistan performed Eid al-Adha prayers on Saturday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Health experts had warned that the occasion of Eid al Adha was a risk period and provincial governments were advised to take active measures to ensure that measures to mitigate the spread were strictly adhered to at cattle markets as well as Eid prayer venues.

With a population of over 210 million people, Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world, and has the second largest Muslim population after Indonesia.