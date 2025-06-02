The Oyo State Government has sealed off a restaurant under construction in the Dugbe area of Ibadan, following damage caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

The Commissioner for Lands, Williams Akin-Funnmilayo, led the sealing exercise during an inspection of the site.

Speaking to newsmen at the scene, the Commissioner stated that the collapse may have been due to the use of substandard materials in the building’s construction.

He added that the state government would conduct an integrity test on the site and on other outlets owned by the same restaurant and if they are found to be structurally compromised, they will also be sealed.