About one hundred destitutes, comprising of mentally ill persons, beggars, and other homeless individuals roaming the streets of Ibadan have been evacuated by the Oyo state government to the Akinyele rehabilitation center.

In the course of the exercise, 18 mentally derailed persons were evacuated for rehabilitation by a special team made up of officers from the state ministry of women affairs and social inclusion, environmental officers from the ministry of environment and natural resources with support from security operatives.

Speaking on the special raid, the permanent secretary, ministry of women affairs and social inclusion, Christiana Abioye, said the rehabilitation became necessary In the face of prevailing security challenges and the need to create a safe, secure, and healthy environment that is devoid of public nuisance.

While responding to fear of possible epidemic outbreak from the rehabilitation center, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of health, Muftau Ayoola, expressed optimism that the state government has put in place facilities that would cater for the sick amongst the evacuees, which would also forestall the possible occurrence of any epidemic.

Meanwhile, some of the destitutes were hostile, while some had suspicious substances and items that would require further investigations.

The exercise which was third of its kind in 2021, had a special team which raided through Jericho, Sango, Eleyele, Challenge, Bashorun Akobo, Jembewon, Mokola, Ojoo, and other strategic areas in Ibadan to enforce the evacuation.