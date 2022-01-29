Oyo Speaker pays last respect to Timothy Adegoke , reiterates calls for justice

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin has reiterated his calls for those responsible for the death of Timothy Adegoke to be brought to justice.

Hon Ogundoyin made the call when he joined other dignitaries at Eruwa Town Hall, Eruwa to pay his last respect to the deceased who was killed in a hotel in Ile Ife, Osun state.

The remains of the 37year old Master of Business Administration student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife whose death sparked off reactions across the country were brought in a white casket with hundreds of youth in procession.

According to the Speaker, late Timothy Adegoke must not die in vain.

The Speaker called for thorough investigation into the killing stressing that anyone found guilty no matter how highly placed must not be spared.

” Today we are gathered to bid farewell to late Timothy Adegoke. Our eyes are heavy with tears as his remains are buried This was one death too many. Our kinsman must not die in vain. I appreciate everyone who has joined in the campaign for justice for late Timothy Adegoke. I am sure his spirit too will join numerous Nigerians in ensuring that everyone involved in his gruesome murder is not spared.” Oyo Speaker said

Hon Ogundoyin also called for support for the family left behind by the deceased.

” They have lost their breadwinner hence we need to rise up in support of everyone the deceased left behind. May the Lord rest the soul of Late Timothy Adegoke and grant him eternal rest in the bossom of the Lord ” Hon Ogundoyin

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, OAU students, Members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and others in attendance also paid tributes to the deceased.