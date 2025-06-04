The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a revenue collection of ₦25.78 billion between March and May 2025 — a 36.67 per cent increase compared to the ₦18.17 billion generated during the same period in 2024.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Adelaja, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He attributed the rise in revenue to effective enforcement of Customs regulations and improved trade facilitation measures.

According to Adelaja, the adoption of modern trade tools has significantly enhanced compliance among excise stakeholders, curbing revenue leakages and improving operational efficiency.

He also revealed that anti-smuggling operations conducted by the Command in May 2025 led to the interception of prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦335.65 million.

“The seized items include 1,698 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 130 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, 226 used tyres, 67 sacks and 37 bales of used clothing, four sacks of used shoes, 68 wraps of cannabis sativa, and several cartons of counterfeit pharmaceuticals,” he said.

The Command also impounded two vehicles — a used Mazda bus and a used Toyota Sienna — in connection with smuggling activities.

Adelaja stressed that the seizures reflect the Command’s firm resolve to protect Nigeria’s economy and enforce compliance with fiscal and trade policies.

He warned that smuggling not only threatens government revenue but also endangers public health and undermines local industries.

He confirmed that the seized cannabis would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while counterfeit pharmaceuticals would be transferred to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further action.

The Comptroller expressed appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, and traditional leaders for their continued support.

He also commended the officers and men of the Command for their dedication and professionalism.

As the festive season draws near, Adelaja urged members of the public to share credible intelligence, adhere to trade laws, and avoid acts of economic sabotage.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in service delivery, while extending best wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Eid celebration to all stakeholders.