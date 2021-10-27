Oyo FOMWAN Condoles Aare Musulumi over Death of Wife

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN Oyo State chapter has commiserated the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta Alhaji Daud Akinola, popularly called De-Damak over the death of one of his wives, Alhaja Alimat Funke Akinola.

The deceased reportedly returned to her creator, Allah on Tuesday night during an illness.

In a condolence message issued in Ibadan, the Oyo FOMWAN Amirah, Alhaja (Dr) B.B Oloso described the death as painful and shocking.

” The news of the death of Alhaja Alimat Funke Akinola, the wife of the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta came to everyone this morning as a surprise. Though as Muslims, we believe according to the Glorious Quran that every living soul shall taste death but we do not always wish to lose our beloved family member, friend or close acquaintance to the cold hands of death. This is sad and sorrowful. The entire members of FOMWAN sympathize with Aare on this loss and could imagine the grief in his entire family at the moment . ”

Alhaja Oloso appealed to the entire family of Akinola and particularly the Aare Musulumi to take solace in the perfect words of the Quran which says “To Allah we come and to Him is our return”

She prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of late Alhaja Alimat Funke Akinola and grant her the best place and abode in Al-Jannah.

” In Islam, we are admonished to always prepare for death as it will come at the appointed time. Since Allah has promised paradise for believing Muslims, we pray to Him to accept her returns and reunite her with her loved ones in Al-Jannah.

Oyo FOMWAN Amirah used the medium to beseech Allah to uphold the entire family of the Aare Musulumi and give them the piety to bear the irreplaceable loss.