The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN Oyo State chapter has celebrated women across the globe, describing them as epitome of strength, courage and sacrifice.

In a Press Statement issued in Ibadan to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day, Oyo FOMWAN Amirah, Alhaja Dr, B.B Oloso said the celebration again draws attention to the vital need for the World to recognize and appreciate the place of Women in creation.

According to the Amirah, every living person owes its existence to women hence no one should relegate, maltreat, discriminate or marginalize women.

“Oyo FOMWAN is saying Happy International Women’s Day to all women in Nigeria and across the World. Every March 8, the World comes together to acknowledge and celebrate Women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements. I salute our spirit and courage as women, and I say that the World will be a better place to live in if Government and individuals protect women and promote our rights. “Alhaja Oloso stressed.

While speaking on the theme for the 2021 celebration which is ” Let us choose to challenge”, Oyo FOMWAN Amirah charged everyone to challenge and put an end to all forms of discrimination and bias against women.

Quoting from Quran 9:71, where Allah says the believers , men and women are helpers, supporters, friends and protectors of one another, Alhaja Oloso further urged men to give necessary support and encouragement to women in the task of achieving success in this life and beyond.

She assured that FOMWAN will continue to support and promote Women’s rights in line with the divine injunctions as well as ensuring that women perform their duties in all aspects and ramifications for the betterment of the society at large.