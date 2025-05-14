The Oyo State Government has approved the sum of ₦4.5 billion as financial support to the survivors and victims of the Bodija explosion which occurred on January 16, 2024.

This decision was taken at the ongoing Executive Council meeting at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office.

The Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, who revealed through a statement that this is apart from the over ₦200 million that the State Government had expended on accommodation, feeding, hospital and security bills following the tragic incident.

Also the Council approved the recommendation of the 10 man committee to revoke the Title of two properties off Adeyi avenue, scene of the explosion, in the overall interest of the public and that the Government should build a monument on the location of the revoked land in memory of victims of the tragedy.

He said the Council frowned at the spate of disinformation, half-truths and mischievous lies being peddled by persons purportedly representing the Residents on the role which the State Government has played in the Bodija explosion saga.

According to the statement, such insinuations are unfair and mischievous and the Government will not be discouraged in taking its time to do what is just for her citizens.

The Commissioner said some beneficiaries are engaged in family disputes which required painstaking intervention of the 10 man committee.

The government will also return to the owners, other properties adjoining ground zero to rebuilt their homes at the advice of Government paid Structural Engineers.

According to the Commissioner, Government will, through the Ministry of Justice, ensure effective prosecution of the suspects so far arraigned in Court, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend other suspects linked to the case but at large.

During the Executive session, the Governor advised the Citizens to discountenance any rumour concerning the current cabinet reshufflement.

The Governor said he took the decision to discourage Ministerial complacency and to assure the people that he plans to end the tenure of his administration in 2027 with the same zeal with which he started in 2019.

According to the Commissioner for Information, the Governor said he does not plan to drop any member of his Cabinet except anyone who is found to be distracted.

He said the decision to reshuffle was done to inject fresh efficiency into the system going forward.