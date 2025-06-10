Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to maritime sustainability, ocean governance, and climate adaptation at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) held in Monaco from 7–8 June 2025.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the global event, emphasised Nigeria’s dedication to advancing inclusive, science-based, and economically viable ocean solutions.

According to a statement issued by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr Bolaji Akintola, Oyetola’s participation signified Nigeria’s growing influence in protecting and sustainably managing its ocean resources, while actively engaging with global partners on innovation and investment in the marine sector.

Hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco, the BEFF attracted prominent figures including Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The high-level gathering at the Grimaldi Forum served as a precursor to the upcoming United Nations Oceans Conference in Nice, France.

Themed around a regenerative blue economy and sustainable ocean finance, the forum focused on accelerating the transition to a resilient ocean economy, scaling up funding for SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and aligning marine science with policymaking to safeguard the planet’s largest ecosystem.

Oyetola held strategic discussions on the sidelines of the forum with global leaders, technical experts, and institutional partners to explore deeper cooperation in blue economy development, marine conservation, and regional capacity building.

“Nigeria remains committed to ensuring the protection and sustainable management of ocean resources and will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping global ocean governance,” the Minister stated.

His presence further positioned Nigeria as an active stakeholder ahead of the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, where key global commitments toward expanding marine protected areas are expected to be agreed.