One week after the dissolution of the state executive council, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has relieved Akogun Abayomi Olumide a.k.a Lustay of his position as Chairman of the Microcredit and Enterprise Development.

‎This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode and made available to journalists on Sunday Morning.

‎The Statement added that the removal was as a result of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

‎The sacked Chairman has also been directed to immediately hand over all Government properties in his custody to the Agency.

