More than 500 houses are under threat of collapse in Malam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State, following days of heavy rainfall and the overflow of Tumbulle Pond....

More than 500 houses are under threat of collapse in Malam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State, following days of heavy rainfall and the overflow of Tumbulle Pond.

The stagnant water has continued to weaken homes, leaving residents in fear of further damage if the rains persist.

Governor Umar Namadi visited the area to assess the situation.

He directed engineers and emergency officials to provide immediate support and design a lasting solution to the flooding.

Jigawa is among the 11 states listed by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency to experience severe rainfall and flooding this year.

Already, many communities in the state have been struggling with flood-related challenges, raising concerns over shelter, food security, and public health.

Experts warn that unless long-term drainage and water management systems are put in place, thousands of households in Jigawa and other flood-prone states could remain at risk year after year.