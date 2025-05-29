The Adamawa state Primary Healthcare Development Agency says, despite rising cases of misinformation and cultural resistance, it has immunised more than 1.4 million children against polio in the last two months.

The Director of Disease Control and Immunisation Dr. Jacob Vasumu Joseph spoke on this development in Yola.

The Adamawa primary healthcare agency launched a statewide immunization campaign from April 26 to 29, 2025, targeting 1,386,608 children under five years across the 16 local governments area of the state.

At the end of the exercise, the agency says it exceeded its target with over 1,483,450 children immunised.

Dr. Jacob Vasumu Joseph, Director of Disease Control and Immunization at APHCDA described the feet as a triumph over persistent challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, traditional myths, and religious misconceptions.

He acknowledged that 986 cases of non-compliance were recorded during

the exercise, but emphasized that all but five were peacefully resolved through community dialogue.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr. Sulaiman Bashir, said the

immunization drive reflects the APHCDA’s broader mandate, which includes nutrition support, access to clean water, maternal care, and public health education.

Officials in the agency also outlined ongoing innovations in primary

healthcare delivery, stressing the importance of continued collaboration with stakeholders, from the communities