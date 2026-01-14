The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu, has lauded the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, for her outstanding service to the nation as she marks her 50th birthday. In a...

In a Wednesday statement signed by Torty Njoku Kalu, the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs, Police Service Commission Headquarters, DIG Argungu spoke to journalists on the sidelines of Hadiza 50 Governance Colloquium, held on Tuesday, at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The event, which drew senior government officials, policy experts, and public servants, served as a platform to reflect on themes of leadership, delivery, accountability, and results-based governance, while celebrating the milestone achievement of the celebrant.

In his remarks, the PSC Chairman highlighted Hadiza’s exceptional contributions across various facets of national development.

He particularly acknowledged her impactful role in advancing policy reforms, strengthening institutional frameworks for effective governance, and fostering greater coordination between public sector entities, including support for reforms that enhance the operational capacity and professionalism of the Nigeria Police Force.

DIG Argungu noted that Hajiya Hadiza’s career exemplifies discipline, courage, excellence, and unwavering commitment to public service. Her leadership in key positions, including as former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority and her current strategic advisory role at the highest level of government, has significantly contributed to improved governance delivery and accountability.

“Her tireless efforts in policy coordination and results delivery have not only transformed critical sectors but have also inspired a new generation of public servants, particularly women, to pursue excellence in nation-building,” DIG Argungu stated.

The Chairman congratulated Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman on attaining the golden age of 50, describing it as a befitting milestone for a life dedicated to purposeful service, integrity, and national progress.

He prayed for continued strength, wisdom, good health, and greater impact as she continues to serve the country.

The Police Service Commission remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders, including visionary leaders like Hajiya Hadiza, to build a more secure, accountable, and prosperous Nigeria.