Governor Of cross River State Bassey Otu, has presented a ₦780.6 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, tagged Budget of Inclusive Growth.

The budget aims to deepen the People First agenda and ensure even development across the state.

Presenting the proposal before lawmakers, Governor Otu said the new fiscal plan will focus on human capital development, infrastructure, healthcare, and job creation.

Out of the total figure, ₦519.6 billion is earmarked for capital projects, while ₦260.9 billion goes to recurrent expenditure.

Governor Otu noted that progress will now be measured through the Human Development Index — focusing on how people live and learn — rather than economic figures alone.

He said the 2025 budget performed well, highlighting achievements in healthcare, road construction, and social welfare.

On public service, the Governor said the state has implemented the national minimum wage, cleared part of retirees’ gratuities, and digitized land administration to speed up service delivery.

Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, commended the Governor for prioritizing inclusive development and assured of speedy legislative consideration of the budget.