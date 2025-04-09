Governor Alex Otti , Peter Obi at INEC Office with the CTC of the supreme court over who is the chairman of Labour Party.

Reading from the CTC , Governor noted that the supreme court had set aside the judgement of that affirm Julius Abure, But In response to that INEC said the Nigeria constitution is supreme , and the constitution of the party should be obeyed.

Meanwhile, the Abure led faction of the Labour Party has described as wishful thinking the bid by Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and the caretaketr Committee put in place by them to take charge of the affairs of the party as wishful thinking.

The party disclosed this in a statement it signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

Supreme Court CTC Vindicates Abure Executive

The leadership of the Labour Party ably led by Barrister Julius Abure has been vindicated by the content of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgement between Nenadi Usman and the Labour Party.

The party said they had earlier,warned that Senator Nenadi Usman and her cohorts have been in the voyage of misleading Nigerians with wrong interpretation of the judgement of the apex court. (Attached is a copy of the CTC).

There is no where it stated that the leadership of Barrister Julius Abure led executive has elapsed or that Nenadi Usman and her National Caretaker Committee has been directed to take over the leadership of the Labour Party.

The Supreme Court emphatically stated that issues within the political party are internal affairs of the party and that party supremacy must be observed.

It is pertinent for us to state clearly that there is no vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party. The highest organ of the party, the national convention has in March 2024 elected its leaders in line with the constitution of the party and electoral act and their tenure is subsisting.

Consequent upon that, any meeting convened in disregard to the constitution of the party is illegal and the outcome null and void. We are therefore warning all those involved in the illegal meeting holding in Abuja to refrain from further factionalising the party and respect the constitution of the party as we will not fail to activate the provision of the party on disciplinary actions.

SIGN

Obiora Ifoh

National Publicity Secretary

Labour Party

09/04/2025