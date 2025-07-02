The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a vehicle for coalition ahead of the 2027 general election.

State Chairman of the party, Sunday Bisi, also affirmed that Governor Ademola Adeleke remains firmly in the PDP.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Sunday Bisi said the party completely rejects former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s wooing of PDP members to the ADC

“We (Adeleke and his supporters) remain with the PDP. We are in the PDP; we are not going anywhere. I can assure you, we are not going anywhere.

We are in a democracy. Before the APC came to power in 2016, they also formed a coalition. There is nothing wrong with people coming together to form a coalition,” he said.

Reacting to Atiku Abubakar’s comment that the PDP is too weak to win any election, the Osun PDP chairman disagreed, noting that this would not be the first time The former Vice President would leave the PDP and the party would still go on to win in his absence.