Residents of Itaapa in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of Osun state have staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo over the alleged arrest of their traditional chiefs by the Amotekun Corps.

The chiefs were reportedly apprehended for organising local security to protect the community from cult related attacks which has led to loss of lives in the past

Protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, condemning what they described as a politically motivated arrest of community leaders.

The protest caused some disruption to vehicular movement in front of Amotekun office along power line area.

According to the protesters, the Itaapa community has become deserted due to fear of indiscriminate arrests by the Amotekun operatives.

However, the Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Adekunle Omoyele, confirmed the arrest of some individuals from Itaapa but denied that the action was politically motivated.

He maintained that the Amotekun Corps will not succumb to blackmail.