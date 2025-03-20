Osun State Government has organised a high-level security workshop focused on strengthening border security across the state.

The workshop brings together government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, and key stakeholders to discuss measures aimed at curbing criminal activities in border communities.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Samuel Ojo, emphasized the need for heightened surveillance and collaborative efforts to prevent Osun from becoming a safe haven for criminals.

Samuel Ojo said intelligence reports indicate a potential rise in kidnapping, armed robbery, and illegal mining activities due to the influx of criminal elements from crisis-ridden northern states.

He commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his unwavering commitment to security, describing him as a visionary leader whose policies have strengthened peace and stability in Osun State.

In his remarks, the commissioner for Information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi stressed that the issue of security cannot be taking with a levity by any serious government.

Heads of security agencies at the workshop advocate enhanced border patrols, increased surveillance, and community involvement to curb criminal activities.

The workshop identified twelve key border towns as potential entry points for criminal activities: Ila-Odo (bordering Kwara), Owena (bordering Ondo), Imesi-Ile (bordering Ekiti), Ifetedo (bordering Ondo and Ogun), Araromi-Owu (bordering Ogun), Esa-Oke (bordering Ekiti), Ikoyi-Asejire (bordering Oyo), Ife-Odan (bordering Oyo), Ifon-Osun (bordering Oyo), Iwo (bordering Oyo), Ikeji-Ile (bordering Ekiti) and Oke-Ila (bordering Ekiti and Kwara)