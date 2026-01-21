A youth advocacy group, Osun East Youth for Good Governance (OEYGG), has endorsed Mr. Dennis Ayoola as its preferred candidate for the Osun East Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections. The endorsement was announced at a press conference in Osogbo, where the group’s spokesperson, Comra...

A youth advocacy group, Osun East Youth for Good Governance (OEYGG), has endorsed Mr. Dennis Ayoola as its preferred candidate for the Osun East Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced at a press conference in Osogbo, where the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Kilanko Olutayo, also called on residents of Osun State to support the re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term.

Olutayo described OEYGG as a non-partisan civic organisation committed to promoting accountability, inclusive governance and responsive leadership across the senatorial district.

According to him, the group decided to publicly declare its position in order to guide voters and strengthen civic participation ahead of the elections.

“We have consistently held public office holders accountable and advocated for good governance. As we approach 2027, it is important to make our position known in the interest of our people,” Olutayo said.

The group formally endorsed Dennis Ayoola Olubunmi Ojo of the Accord Party from Ilesa East Local Government Area, describing him as a credible and people-oriented aspirant with a clear understanding of the development needs of Osun East.

Olutayo said the district requires effective legislative representation, youth inclusion, grassroots development and strong advocacy at the National Assembly.

“Osun East deserves fresh leadership. We need a senator who understands the daily challenges of the people — youths, artisans, traders and professionals. Dennis Ayoola represents hope, capacity and a departure from recycled leadership,” he added.

He noted that the endorsement followed extensive consultations and assessments of the aspirant’s vision and commitment to people-centred governance.

The group also urged voters across the state to support Governor Adeleke for a second term, citing his administration’s performance in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, workers’ welfare and youth empowerment.

According to OEYGG, the Adeleke administration has restored public confidence and prioritised policies that directly impact citizens.

“From road construction to improved workers’ welfare and inclusive governance, the governor has demonstrated that democracy can deliver tangible benefits to the people,” Olutayo said.

The group encouraged eligible voters, especially youths, to remain politically active and participate fully in the democratic process.

Olutayo stressed that the 2027 elections should be driven by competence and public interest rather than party loyalty.

“The election is about the future of Osun East and the state at large. Voters must look beyond party lines and support leaders who genuinely represent the aspirations of the people,” he said.

The press conference ended with a call for peaceful political engagement and sustained civic participation as preparations begin for the 2027 polls.