An operative of Amotekun Corps in Osun State, Lamidi Abiodun, has reportedly been killed during an attack by some suspected armed hoodlums in Papa Area of Iwo.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Osun Amotekun Corps, Yusuf Idowu, Lamidi Abiodun, alongside his team of Amotekun operatives and some men of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, had responded to distress calls by farmers from Papa village.

The Corps said the incident has been reported at the Iwo Police Divisional Headquarters, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at a local mortuary for further procedures.

“It is deeply saddened to announce the tragic death of one of its operatives, Mr. Lamidi Abiodun, who was killed during an ambush by suspected armed hoodlums at the Papa boundary area in Iwo, Osun State.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday, following a distress call from local farmers operating in the Papa Farm area Iwo. The farmers alerted the Iwo Area Command of Osun Amotekun Corps about an ongoing attack on their farmland. In swift response, a team of Amotekun operatives, in company with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), mobilised to the scene to confront the threat and safeguard lives and property.

“Upon arriving at the location, the team was ambushed by a group of armed men allegedly led by a notorious criminal known as Akeem Olofa, who has been a menace in the region. During the confrontation, Mr. Abiodun was attacked. Although initial gunfire did not penetrate his body, he was brutally assaulted with a machete to the head and died instantly at the scene”.

The statement explained that after the attack, many of the operatives managed to escape the ambush, adding that “One member of the VGN identified as Nurudeen Alowonle remains unaccounted for, as of the time of this report and one Alex Sola was shot in the leg.