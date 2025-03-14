The Chairman of the Amotekun Board in Osun State, Wale Abass, has dismissed claims that three people died during the ongoing recruitment exercise for the Corps in Ede.

Mr Abass also denied allegations that only members of the People’s Democratic Party were being allowed into the NYSC camp for training.

He stated this after a video that went viral by some applicants alleging that only members of the PDP are being recruited into the Corps

According to him, over 7,000 people applied for the job, and after screening, the number was reduced to 2,500. Out of this, only 1,000 will be chosen after the three-week training.

Wale Abass assured that another 1,000 recruits would be added before the end of the year.

As of the time of filing this report, some aggrieved applicants were still gathered outside the camp gate, refusing to leave more than 24 hours after being turned away.

Successful applicants for the Amotekun Corps have began a three-week training camp at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ede which is a key step towards their recruitment into the Corps.