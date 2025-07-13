Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, have expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a patriot whose life exemplified honesty, discipline, and dedication to public service....

In a condolence message released on Sunday, Osinbajo said they received the news of Buhari’s passing with “profound sadness” and immediately reached out to his widow, Aisha Buhari, and their son, Yusuf, to offer condolences and share in their grief.

“We had the honour of serving our nation alongside him for eight memorable years,” the former Vice President said. “Nigeria has lost a true patriot—a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved.”

Osinbajo praised Buhari’s legacy, noting that it would endure as a testament to the nobility of public service and his unwavering commitment to the public good.

He prayed for God’s comfort and strength for the bereaved family and all Nigerians mourning the former President’s passing.

“May his memory always be blessed,” he concluded.