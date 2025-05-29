Former Governor of Abia State and serving Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, is applauding what he calls “two years of bold and deliberate reforms” by the Tinubu-led government.

In a statement marking the President’s second anniversary in office, Senator Kalu said Nigeria is witnessing transformational leadership at a time it needed it most.

According to him, President Tinubu has taken on long-avoided but necessary reforms , notably the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rates, steps he believes have restored fiscal sanity and investor confidence.

He also praised the administration’s push for infrastructure development, citing progress in transportation, power and housing, through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund.

On security, Senator Kalu acknowledged the improved synergy among the armed forces and commended efforts to boost morale and welfare within the ranks.

The lawmaker also highlighted targeted social investments like student loans, cash transfers and MSME support , policies he says reflect the President’s compassion and inclusivity.

On the global stage, he described President Tinubu’s diplomacy as strategic and assertive , restoring Nigeria’s voice in Africa and beyond.

Senator Kalu concluded with a call for unity and support from Nigerians, describing the President’s leadership as one anchored on courage and long-term national interest.

He says “nation-building is not the job of one man” and insists that with the foundation already laid, greater progress lies ahead.