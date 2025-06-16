Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, former Governor of Abia State, has applauded Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration for transforming Zamfara State.

On Monday, Senator Kalu commissioned the newly reconstructed Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development building and the newly renovated Zamfara State College of Arts and Sciences (ZACAS) structures.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the ministry was in the past operating from a single-level bungalow structure that was inadequate in size and also unbefitting of the critical responsibility and services the Ministry delivers.

The statement added that through visionary planning and responsible execution, Governor Lawal has transformed that modest bungalow into a modern, multi-functional, multi-storey building.

During the commissioning of the Ministry of Women Affairs building, Governor Lawal noted that this impressive structure symbolizes the significance of the Ministry’s role in his administration’s rescue and development agenda.

“It is with deep gratitude to Almighty Allah, and a strong sense of duty and purpose, that I stand before you today to at the commissioning of this newly constructed and furnished building for the Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, and the Foundation Stone laying for the construction of a new Women Center in this premises.

“It also gives me great honor to formally welcome our Special Guest of Honor, my Friend and a Friend of Zamfara State, my brother, Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“This event we are here for today is not just about unveiling a physical structure and starting off another; it is about reaffirming our administration’s sustained commitment to institutional renewal, social development, and inclusive governance.

“It is about demonstrating once more that the dignity and welfare of our women, children, the physically challenged, and the vulnerable are central to our governance philosophy.”

While commissioning the newly renovated and upgraded facilities at the Zamfara State College of Arts and Sciences (ZACAS), Gusau, Governor Lawal restated that the event marks a significant milestone in his government’s collective journey to reposition education as the cornerstone of development and prosperity in Zamfara State.

“The structures we commission reflect a carefully planned and well-executed intervention to transform ZACAS into a more functional, competitive, and student-friendly institution. Following all due processes of contract award, the renovation project was awarded to Bankanu & Partners Limited, whose professionalism and adherence to quality standards are evident in the results before us.

“In the first and second phases of the project, we undertook the complete renovation of critical academic facilities that had long fallen into disrepair and were no longer conducive to effective teaching and learning. Notably, the former administrative block has been redesigned and converted into three classrooms, each with a seating capacity of 150, breathing new life into the academic experience for both students and faculty.

“The College’s temporary library has also been thoroughly renovated, providing a more conducive and resourceful space for academic research. One of the most significant assets of this institution, the 200-seat capacity Sardauna Hall, has equally undergone complete renovation and modernization.

“The Mass Communication Studio and Theatre, and the computer-based Test (CBT) Centre have all been completely renovated and fully equipped. The Yusuf Anka Auditorium has been transformed to accommodate both academic and social functions. Meanwhile, the three core science laboratories — Biology, Chemistry, and Physics — have been fully renovated and modernized to support high-quality science education and experimentation.

“Equally important is the renovation of student accommodation, which is crucial to the welfare and retention of students. One female hostel and three male hostels have been completely renovated to improve living conditions and uphold the dignity of students.”

Earlier, Senator Kalu praised Governor Dauda Lawal’s efforts, particularly the quality of work at the Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and the Zamfara State College of Arts and Sciences.

He stated that what he observed in Zamfara represents a transformation, with a governor who enjoys the complete support of his people.