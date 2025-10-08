Security operatives in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State have apprehended two suspects accused of smuggling food items and other logistics supplies to armed bandits hiding in their forest....

The suspects, identified as Abayo David and David Bori, both natives of Itedo-Ijowa in Isanlu in were intercepted around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday by members of the Government Hunters and Vigilante Group during a routine patrol operation.

The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation with assurance from the Kogi State government to sustain the onslaught on criminal elements.