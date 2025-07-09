The Headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has issued a strong warning to vigilante groups in Plateau State, urging them to refrain from conducting independent security operations without proper coordination with the military....

The Headquarters of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has issued a strong warning to vigilante groups in Plateau State, urging them to refrain from conducting independent security operations without proper coordination with the military.

The caution follows recent reports regarding the alleged killing of 70 vigilantes in Kanam Local Government Area (LGA).

While OPSH confirmed that an incident did occur, it clarified that many of the details circulating in the media are inaccurate.

According to an official statement from OPSH, on July 6, 2025, a large group of vigilantes mobilized from Kanam LGA to carry out an unsanctioned security operation.

The group reportedly failed to inform or coordinate with OPSH troops prior to their mission.

Upon arriving at the Kukawa community, where they briefly halted for administrative reasons, the vigilantes allegedly clashed with local residents, looted provision shops, and forcefully seized over 20 motorcycles from civilians, claiming the items were required for their movement to Odare Forest.

As the vigilantes advanced toward the forest area, they were ambushed by armed bandits.

The attack resulted in the deaths of eight vigilante members, while others remain missing.

OPSH troops from Sector 2 in Wase have since launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing operatives.

The remains of the deceased vigilantes have been recovered and given proper burials.

Reacting to the development, OPSH reiterated that while the contributions of community vigilante groups are appreciated, unauthorized operations pose serious risks to both the operatives and the civilian population. “We recognize the good intentions of vigilante members who wish to protect underserved communities, but such efforts must be coordinated with official security agencies,” the statement emphasized.

OPSH reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and stability across Plateau State and pledged to take firm action against any group or individual that attempts to undermine ongoing security operations, regardless of their motive.

Members of the public have been encouraged to support security efforts by providing timely, actionable intelligence and reporting suspicious activity to the nearest security post.