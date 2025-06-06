Office of the National Security Adviser has overseen the destruction of more than 3,000 illegal weapons recovered from mop-up operations nationwide, in a bold move to curb the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

Reports by the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum estimates that over 40 million small arms in Africa are held by non-state actors, including private individuals.

West Africa alone accounts for around 11 million, mostly in civilian hands—fueling insecurity across Nigeria and the wider Sahel region.

In a bold move to curb the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, in the country, the Office of the National Security Adviser through the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons mopped up more than 3000 small arms and light weapons.

The destruction of the weapons is meant to drive a message that the federal government is determined to rid the country of illicit arms.

With thousands of arms now decommissioned, authorities say this is just one step in a long-term strategy to improve national security, disrupt the arms black market, and stem the tide of violence driven by illegal weapon circulation.