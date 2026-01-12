The Kogi State Government, on Monday, confirmed the death of three All Progressives Congress Chieftains, Onojah James Ignatius, Jatto Onimisi Suleiman and Alih Atabo. Their deaths were announced in a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo...

The Kogi State Government, on Monday, confirmed the death of three All Progressives Congress Chieftains, Onojah James Ignatius, Jatto Onimisi Suleiman and Alih Atabo.

Their deaths were announced in a statement signed by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja.

“The Government and people of Kogi State have received with profound sorrow the news of the passing of three distinguished sons of the state: Hon. Onojah James Ignatius, Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State and former Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area; Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor; and Alhaji Alih Atabo, APC Chairman of Anyigba Ward in Dekina Local Government Area,” the commissioner wrote.

According to him, these men served Kogi State and the All Progressives Congress with uncommon dedication, loyalty, and commitment.

He said that Onojah James Ignatius was a seasoned grassroots mobiliser and administrator whose passion for community development and good governance was evident in all his engagements.

“Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman discharged his duties with humility, diligence, and an unwavering sense of responsibility, always placing the interest of the people above personal considerations. Alhaji Alih Atabo was a committed party stalwart whose devotion to the growth, unity, and progress of the APC at the ward level was exemplary,” he said.

However, the commissioner did not disclose the circumstances that led to their sudden demise.

The commissioner conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Government and people of the state to their families, friends, associates, and the entire APC family.

“We also commiserate with the people of Igalamela, Okene, Dekina, and all those whose lives were touched by their selfless service. We deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions to the development of Kogi State and the strengthening of our great party. Their legacies of service, sacrifice, and dedication will continue to inspire us,” he said.