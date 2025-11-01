At least one person has been confirmed dead and two others injured following a violent incident at the Basheri polling unit in the Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State during Saturday’s local government elections. Eyewitnesses told TVC News that the chaos erupted while election results f...

At least one person has been confirmed dead and two others injured following a violent incident at the Basheri polling unit in the Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State during Saturday’s local government elections.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that the chaos erupted while election results for the Central Ward were being collated.

The victim, identified as Shehu Bello, was reportedly shot dead on the spot, while Mohammed Mai-Pada and Bala Mohammed sustained gunshot wounds.

According to a relative of one of the victims, Zarumai Mai-Pada, the unrest began after the arrival of a former Niger State Commissioner for Finance, Lawal Maikano, whose presence allegedly provoked tension at the polling unit.

The situation reportedly escalated when his security escorts opened fire, leading to the fatal shooting.

Medical sources confirmed that Bala Mohammed is undergoing surgery at the Kontagora General Hospital, while Mohammed Mai-Pada has been transferred to the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna for further treatment.