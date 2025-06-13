Police in Jigawa State say one person has been killed and eight others injured in an attack on Dumus village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

According to police, the attackers were suspected fraudsters from nearby Digawa village.

The group reportedly targeted the community after accusing residents of refusing to support their criminal activities.

A 60-year-old man, Isma’il Ibrahim, died in the attack. Police say he was killed on the spot.

The incident happened on Wednesday night.

Eight others sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kudu.

Jigawa State Police Command spokesperson, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident.

He said investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to bring those responsible to justice.

Security agencies say they are committed to tackling organised crime and maintaining peace in the state.

In response to the recent attack on Dumus village, a joint security operation has led to the arrest of 14 suspects during a raid on a suspected criminal hideout in Digawa village, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Weapons, fake currencies, and materials believed to be used in fraudulent activities were recovered during the operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, said the raid was based on credible intelligence.

He said a combined team comprising the police, army, civil defence corps, DSS, local vigilantes, and the Yan Bulala group carried out the operation, targeting what authorities believe was a hub for criminal gangs.

Items recovered from the scene include:

Nine locally-made pistols

27 Dane guns

37 gun parts

Four motorcycles

12 fake US dollar notes

188 pieces of suspected fake Central African currency

A bow and arrow

Animal skins, metals, and suspected charms

Tools such as saws, files, vices, and blowers

The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing investigation.

Police say they will be charged in court once the investigation is complete.