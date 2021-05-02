Forty-two persons from the northern part of the country, whose mission to Ondo state is not clear to the state government, are to be returned to their states of origin.

While parading them in Akure, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye said the visitors claimed they came for a private firm security training.

The explanation provided by the men and women, was not satisfactory to the state government.

The visiting men and women were first sighted in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo state on Thursday.

Their arrival created unnecessary tension and apprehension among many residents of the community.

The strangers, who claimed they came from Jigawa and Kano States, were said to have come for a mission unknown to the state government.

Their agent was said to have invited them for a special training.