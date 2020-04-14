Ondo state has recorded its third case of the novel Coronavirus

The third case in the state is a Medical Doctor.

He is an ex- Corps member attached to the Army Clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will today at noon, address the people of the State on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo