Workers at the Ondo State owned Polytechnic, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, has embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of salaries by the State Government.

The striking workers, who are members of the Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, staged a peaceful protest on the institution’s campus to express their grievances.

The workers said they were being owed six months’ salaries and accused the government of failing to implement the national minimum wage.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions, they aggrieved protesters said they have subjected to untold hardship because of the failure of the management to pay their six months’ salaries.

They lamented the hardship faced by their members, saying many are unable to meet basic needs due to the unpaid wages’.