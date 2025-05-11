Olugbenga Edema, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo state has resigned from the party.

Edema cited poor leadership and betrayal for his action.

His resignation followed the dismissal of a suit he filed to challenge the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the party’s candidate.

The suit was struck out by both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Akure after the NNPP—co-plaintiff in the suit—unexpectedly withdrew from the case.

The courts ruled that the withdrawal rendered the suit impotent and ordered Edema to pay a fine of ₦1 million to each of the defendants.

He had asked the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the nomination and publication of Governor Aiyedatiwa and his deputy as APC candidates, citing constitutional grounds.

In a resignation letter made available to Sunday Telegraph, Edema, a veteran politician with over 35 years of experience, said he had never seen a more disorganised and treacherous party.