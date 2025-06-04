All eyes are on Akure as the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal prepares to release its highly awaited decision on the controversial November 16, 2024 election.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), proclaimed the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is facing a major court challenge from Hon. Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition groups.

The three-member tribunal panel, led by Justice Benson Ogbu and included Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Imelda Etiape, will rule on petitions alleging widespread irregularities and violations of the Electoral Act.

Mr. Ajayi, supported by PDP lawyers Ishaka Dikko and Bankole Akomolafe, is seeking to have Aiyedatiwa’s victory nullified, arguing that the election was neither free nor fair.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have also filed similar petitions challenging the election results.

In defence of the election outcome, Aiyedatiwa, Deputy Governor Dr. Olayide Adelami, and INEC assert that the petitions are without merit.

Their legal team, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), has urged the tribunal to dismiss the claims outright.