Ondo govt shuts down Akure ShopRite

The Ondo State Waste Management Authority (ODSWMA) has sealed Shoprite building on Igbatoro road in Akure and the Neighborhood market at NEPA in Akure, the state capital.

The two places were shut for their unsanitary and unhygienic practices.

The General Manager of the Authority, Ayo Adeyemo, said the owners of the affected facilities violated environmental laws and failed to comply with the laid down hygienic practices.

The Ondo State Waste Management Authority (ODSWMA) had last week sealed off five popular buildings within Akure for unsanitary and unhygienic practices.

The buildings were, NAO Supermarkets; Olukayode building; Arowolo Bookshop, all on Oba Adesida Road; Rainbow Furniture at Bye-pass junction, and Salon Mega store along Isikan/Cathedral axis

