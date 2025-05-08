A self-acclaimed monarch, Adekolajo Aladeseyi and two chiefs; Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle have been remanded in custody on the order of a Chief Magistrate Court for instigating crisis in Ijare in Ifedore local government area of Ondo State.

He and others were arraigned for allegedly installing Aladeseyi as the monarch of the vacant stool Olujare of Ijare in Ifedore local government area of the state.

The charges preferred against the suspects by the Police Prosecutor, Babatunde Ajiboye accused the suspects of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and deliberately flouting the chief law of the state.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them before the Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Jaiyeola Solomon Ogungade.

The prosecutor said he has seven witnesses to present as witnesses. He also has proof of evidence to be presented during the trial.

But the lead counsel to the suspects, Mr Adelanke Akinrata asked the court to grant bail to them in liberal terms. He said the application is premised on section 36 sub 5 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

According to him, the defendants are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty according to Section 146 sub 1 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL). Akinrata said the essence of bail is to ensure the presence and guarantee of the accused to stand trial before the court. He assured the court to ensure the availability of the suspects during trial.

Akinrata added that the accused would not tamper with the investigation which had long been concluded, saying they are responsible chiefs in the community who would not plunge the community into crisis.

However, a chief in the town, Chief Wemimo Olaniran said there would be a crisis in the town if the accused persons were granted bail by the court. He said there was a detachment of police to maintain peace in the town over the obaship crisis.

Olaniran, a kingmaker in the town said his colleagues are living in fear of being attacked by hoodlums loyal to the self-styled monarch. He said granting him bail would lead to impunity as other princes in the town would install themselves as monarchs of the community.

Chief Magistrate Ogungade however adjourned the ruling on the bail application to May 12.

He remanded the suspects in custody pending the determination of the application.