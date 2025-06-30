Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo, has confirmed receipt of petitions demanding a formal coroner’s inquest into the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement shared online, Mr. Ajulo declared that the public has every right under the Coroners Law of Ondo State to demand clarity in cases where foul play is suspected or questions linger.

He added that it is not out of place for citizens to demand its invocation when there are legitimate concerns.

He noted that he is duty-bound to act in accordance with the law once such concerns are raised by members of the public.

According to Mr. Ajulo, the Ministry of Justice has received multiple petitions, including from professional bodies and residents of the late governor’s hometown, urging his office to investigate what they described as troubling inconsistencies surrounding Akeredolu’s death.

He noted that while emotions are running high, no individual will be presumed guilty, and neither will the process be derailed by sentiment or political interference.

Mr. Ajulo clarified that decisions such as inspecting the governor’s remains or summoning individuals fall squarely under the discretion of the Coroner Judge.

The Attorney General called for calm and restraint and urged all stakeholders to approach the matter with a “deep sense of responsibility” to the legacy of the late governor and the peace of the state.