The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has condemned the demolition of the Memorial Park, a site dedicated to the victims of the tragic June 5, 2022, massacre at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Jude Arogundade, called the demolition “a violation of our common respect for the dignity of life” and “unacceptable.”

The statement, addressed to the faithful and the general public, revealed that the Diocese has formally written to the Governor of Ondo State, requesting an audience and demanding clarification — but has yet to receive a response over 72 hours later.

He said the site, established by the State Government, served as a neutral and communal space for remembrance, reflection, and healing,.

The Bishop stated the demolition seems to have renewed the pain of everyone who was affected by the attack.