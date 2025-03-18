One year after the tragic killing of 17 military personnel on a peacekeeping mission, the people of Okuama community in Delta State gathered to remember their fallen leaders.

Among them was President General James Oghorokor, whose name still echoes in the hearts of many.

Their message is clear—they seek justice, the release of detained community leaders, and a chance to rebuild their shattered lives.

It has been exactly one year since the dark day that changed Okuama community forever.

Once a thriving riverine community, Okuama now feels like a ghost town. The scars of that fateful the 14th of March 2024 still linger. For many, life has never been the same.

For months, these residents sought refuge in an IDP camp set up by the Delta State Government—until it was shut down in December last year.

Now, with no home to return to, they live in uncertainty, clinging to memories and the hope of justice.

Today, they gather, not just to mourn, but to remind the world of what they lost.

On a makeshift board, the names of the fallen are written—those who never made it past that sad day.

Among them, President General James Oghorokor, who died in military custody last December.

Four others remain behind bars, as the community makes a fresh plea to the federal government for their release.

Mr. Abraham Ogbodo is the chairman of IDP Management Committee, In an Exclusive interview with TVC News, he gives Details of what the State Government has done so far.

Their cries have now reached the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, during plenary, Francis Waive, a Member of the House of Representatives for Ughelli/Udu Constituency, called on the federal government to take action—demanding the release of the detained community leaders and urging the Nigerian Army to take responsibility for rebuilding Okuama.

As the sun sets over the river, the people of Okuama remain steadfast in their call for justice. A year may have passed, but their pain—and their fight—endures.