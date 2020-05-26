Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the victims of the fire that gutted a section of the Ogbeogonogo Market in Asaba.

Governor Okowa who visited the market to inspect the extent of damage told newsmen that the cause of the fire was still being investigated and assured the people that the state government would assist the traders affected to get back to their businesses.

“I have directed the Chairman of that section of the market to get us the documentation of those that own shops in the market so that we know how to provide them with palliatives that will get them back in business,” Governor Okowa said.