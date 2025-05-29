Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, Badagry Division, have intercepted a significant cache of petroleum products during a routine patrol on Monday, May 26, 2025, at about 4:50 a.m.

The operation, which was based on credible intelligence from residents, forced suspected oil thieves to flee their hideouts, leaving behind various illegally stored items.

The raid, led by Chief Superintendent of Corps Ekunola Gbenga, resulted in the recovery of seventy (70) 25-litre kegs filled with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), along with several other containers and equipment. Among the items recovered were one (1) 15-litre keg, one (1) 10-litre keg, six (6) 5-litre kegs, 250 large and 70 plastic bottles, three (3) small sacks containing PMS, a motorcycle seat, and a tank suspected to be used for storage.

According to the NSCDC, the criminals had devised a coordinated plan to siphon the stolen petroleum products and transport them across the border into neighboring countries through the Badagry axis. However, the swift response by the Corps disrupted the operation, leaving the products and tools of trade abandoned at the scene.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Adedotun Keshinro, commended the vigilance and commitment of his officers, reiterating the Corps’ zero-tolerance stance against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other forms of economic sabotage. He described the seizure as a major blow to criminals who seek to undermine the nation’s economy.

“This interception aligns with the national directive of our Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, who has continually emphasized the need to protect the country’s critical infrastructure from saboteurs,” Keshinro stated. “We are intensifying intelligence gathering and operational efforts, especially during festive periods, to counter the activities of unpatriotic elements.”

He assured the public that investigations are underway and all necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the fleeing suspects. The Commandant urged residents to continue collaborating with security agencies by providing timely information that can help combat criminal activities in their communities.