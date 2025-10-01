As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, Adebo Ogundoyin, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures and Speaker of the Oyo State Assembly, has called on lawmakers at all levels to rise to the moment by crafting laws that will genuinely uplift the people and safeguard democracy....

As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, Adebo Ogundoyin, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures and Speaker of the Oyo State Assembly, has called on lawmakers at all levels to rise to the moment by crafting laws that will genuinely uplift the people and safeguard democracy.

In a heartfelt message to commemorate the anniversary, Ogundoyin acknowledged the resilience of Nigerians through decades of changes, challenges, and reforms.

He reminded legislators that the true measure of independence is not merely symbolic freedom, but the ongoing ability of citizens to live in dignity under laws that protect their rights, promote equity, and foster inclusive progress.

“The independence we celebrate today is not for show, It must be defended by institutions especially the legislature hence we must remain responsive, courageous, and principled. As legislators, we must avoid the trap of passivity and be ready to take bold steps in producing quality bills and statutes that address pressing issues like security, poverty, inequality, and institutional decay.”

He praised federal and state lawmakers who have committed themselves to constitutional review, judicial reforms, fiscal transparency, and anti-corruption initiatives, noting that these efforts represent the kind of leadership Nigeria needs to move forward.

Yet he challenged others to do more, warning that “lawmakers who settle for spectacle rather than substance betray the trust of the people.”

Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin also underscored the role of State Legislatures in deepening democracy at the grassroots.

He called for expanded citizen engagement, stronger oversight functions, and improved coordination with the Executive and Judiciary to ensure governance does not remain abstract but makes tangible difference in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

To his colleagues, he offered a reminder: history will judge us not by our speeches or ceremonial acts, but by the legislative legacies we leave behind. Let our tenure be defined by statutes that last, not applause that fades. Our nation’s journey is not over. Let us use this day not just to celebrate, but to recommit ourselves to the ideals of service, justice, and constitutional democracy.”