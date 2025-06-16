The Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s security framework, insisting the centralised policing structure is no longer adequate.

Ogundoyin Pushes for Security Reforms and State Policing in Nigeria

Speaking at a legislative dialogue in Abuja themed “Nigeria’s Peace and Security: The Constitutional Imperatives”, Ogundoyin described the growing insecurity — from insurgencies in the North-East to banditry, kidnapping and herder-farmer clashes — as a direct threat to food security and stability across the country.

“As presiding officers of the 36 state houses of assembly, we witness first-hand the alarming toll insecurity is taking on lives, livelihoods and governance. It is imperative we align our legislative priorities with the realities people face and reform our legal framework to meet present and future challenges.”

He insisted the Conference of Speakers was ready to help drive this change. “We owe it to our people and future generations to create a more effective, adaptable and protective security architecture.”

Ogundoyin advocated state policing as a key solution. “It is now clear the centralised structure, however well-intentioned, has become overstretched. Establishing state police is not a political move but a patriotic and strategic necessity.”

He addressed concerns about potential abuse, overlapping responsibilities and operational capacity, assuring stakeholders these can be addressed through strong legislative oversight, clear legal structures and collaboration mechanisms.

The Speaker also called for enhanced funding, training and welfare for security agencies, alongside improved intelligence-sharing and a robust legal framework to tackle cybercrime and terrorism.

He stressed that reform is a constitutional necessity, adding: “May the souls of all Nigerians who have lost their lives needlessly to insecurity rest in perfect peace.”

