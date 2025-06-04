Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin, has led a delegation on a working visit to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visit, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal landscape, focused on enhancing collaboration between the FIRS and state legislatures to improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and harmonise tax reforms with state-level fiscal strategies.

Ogundoyin emphasised the need for a unified approach to tax administration that promotes economic growth, transparency, and efficient service delivery across all levels of government.

“Today in Abuja, I had the honour of leading a delegation of the Conference of Speakers on a working visit to the FIRS Chairman. Our discussion centred on fostering stronger synergy between the FIRS and State Houses of Assembly in boosting IGR nationwide,” he said.

“As Speakers, we are committed to advocating for robust financial frameworks that reinforce governance and uplift our states.”

He commended Dr Adedeji for his reform-driven leadership at the FIRS, particularly efforts to simplify tax processes and broaden the taxpayer base without imposing new levies or increasing existing ones.

“These reforms are essential in building a more transparent and efficient tax system that benefits all tiers of government,” Ogundoyin stated, while also expressing appreciation for the FIRS chairman’s support of legislative reforms under his leadership.

In his response, Dr Adedeji reaffirmed the FIRS’s commitment to working with state legislatures to achieve shared economic goals. He noted that current reforms are aimed at reducing the tax burden on Nigerians, streamlining tax collection, and improving compliance through technology-based solutions.