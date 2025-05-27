Ogun State has recorded the most modest year-on-year increase in food inflation across Nigeria, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for April 2025.

The report highlights significant disparities in food price trends across the country, with Benue, Ekiti, and Kebbi States identified as having the steepest year-on-year food inflation rates. Benue led with a staggering 51.76 per cent increase, followed by Ekiti at 34.05 per cent and Kebbi at 33.82 per cent.

In stark contrast, Ogun recorded a modest year-on-year food inflation rate of 9.91 per cent — the third slowest nationally — trailing only Ebonyi (7.19 per cent) and Adamawa (9.52 per cent). Notably, Ogun also posted a decrease in food inflation on a month-on-month basis, further cementing its position as a state with relatively stable food prices.

Month-on-month analysis painted a similar picture, with Benue, Ekiti and Yobe States experiencing the sharpest increases in April. Benue again topped the list with a month-on-month rise of 25.59 per cent, while Ekiti and Yobe followed at 16.73 per cent and 13.92 per cent respectively.

Analysts link Benue’s spike in food inflation to ongoing violence in the state, which has disrupted farming and displaced communities, severely affecting food supply chains.

The NBS report underscores the growing pressure on households across Nigeria as inflationary trends continue to vary widely by region, driven by a combination of insecurity, climate change, and economic headwinds.