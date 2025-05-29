The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and Muslim Leaders from Ogun State who are currently in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj Exercise have organized a special prayer in celebration of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s 65th birthday.

The Chairman of Ad-hoc Committee in Charge of the Board, Sheik Iziaq Oloungbebe while praying for the Governor during the programme described him as a visionary leader with special focus on unity, peace and development.

He prayed that God continues to strengthen the Governor and guide him to the right path, as he works tirelessly in repositioning the state.

“Today we came together here to pray for our Governor, our visionary leader, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON for his 65th birthday. We see him as a special gift to all of us, because of his good works and support that he has been given to us. We pray God gives him good health, long life and strengthen him to do more for the people”. He stated.

The Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo while speaking on the significance of the gathering said the special prayer was necessary in other to call on God to further strengthen the Governor who has been performing since his first term in office till date.

He said the Governor who is a known Christian invested heavily on the tour (Ziyara) of Muslim pilgrims to important sites in mecca and medina and supported the board and the Muslim community entirely in ensuring smooth Hajj exercise.

“We pray Almighty Allah be with him and support him throughout his second term in office. As he would be completing his administration in 2027, may Almighty Allah project him to another level, higher than this current position”. The Executive Secretary prayed.

The Wakeel Musulumi of South West, Edo and Delta States, who is also the Consultant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Islamic Affairs, Sheik Iskeel Lawal (Sugar) while coordinating the prayer session highlighted the strong support of Governor Dapo Abiodun for the Muslim Community and prayed that he continues to get the blessings of Almighty Allah.

Sheik Sugar said “What happened here today confirms the fact that our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun is a blessing to us in Ogun State and all of us here appreciate his efforts in the development of the State. That is why we prayed for him and wished him many more years in good health”.

The Muslim leaders also used the occasion to celebrate the Governor’s second year anniversary in his second tenure in office and wished him a successful landing with a good successor in 2027.

The gathering also had in attendance some members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor, special assistants to the Governor and senior civil servants who are on holy pilgrimage to mecca.