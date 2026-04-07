Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos to appreciate his recent visit to the state. Abiodun thanked the President for commissioning key projects, including the Gateway International Cargo Airport and the launch of Gateway Airlines, as well as receiving the…...

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos to appreciate his recent visit to the state.

Abiodun thanked the President for commissioning key projects, including the Gateway International Cargo Airport and the launch of Gateway Airlines, as well as receiving the first cargo flight during the April 4 engagement.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, the governor said he personally presented the President with a ceremonial sword, symbolising his traditional title and leadership role, while urging him to continue addressing national challenges.

“Yesterday, I had the honour and privilege to visit and thank the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic, for the historic visit to Ogun State to commission the Gateway International Airport, Gateway Airlines, welcome the first cargo airline, and other landmark projects,” Abiodun wrote.

He explained the symbolic significance of the sword: “I presented him with a ceremonial sword in his esteemed capacity as the Jagaban (leader of warriors/conquerors), urging him to continue his war on crime and criminality, anti-corruption, and particularly as he embarks on the second-term re-election.”

Abiodun also reaffirmed Ogun State’s political support for the President. “Assuring him that in Ogun State, we are solidly behind him,” he added.

The visit, which took place on Saturday, marked a milestone in the state’s infrastructure agenda. The commissioning of the Gateway International Airport in Iperu and the unveiling of Gateway Air are expected to enhance transportation, logistics, and economic activities across the region.