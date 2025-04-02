◊The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Lanre Ogunlowo has made an on the spot assessment of the Sagamu Interchange section of the Lagos-Ibadan, Expressway where people have reported cases of insecurity.

The Commissioner who led other senior officers of the Command says with his assessment, necessary strategies have been put in place to ensure adequate protection of lives and property.

He says the Command under his watch will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that residents and road users move freely without any fear.