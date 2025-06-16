Relief is on the way for motorists in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State as the state government has commenced reconstruction of the busy Akute-Lambe-Agbado road.

The contractor, Craneburg, has already moved heavy-duty equipment to the site and begun earthworks across various sections of the road. Construction proper is expected to follow immediately, marking a key step in Governor Dapo Abiodun’s ongoing drive to improve infrastructure and ease the movement of people and goods.

The strategic project, which covers important landmarks including Akute Bridge, Oke Aro Stream and Agbado Bridge, is expected to connect several communities within Ifo Local Government and ease longstanding transport bottlenecks in the area.

Eyewitness reports from the site revealed that road grading and leveling were underway, with bulldozers, excavators and dump trucks busy strengthening the base of the road. Drainage and laybys are expected to follow soon.

“Excavators and dump trucks are removing soil and adding lateritic material to provide a durable base for the road. The process is progressing well and we can already see the form of the road taking shape,” a nearby resident said.

The project forms part of a wider effort by the Dapo Abiodun administration to boost connectivity and drive economic growth across Ogun. Other road initiatives already completed or underway in the area include the Akute-Ajuwon road, Alagbole-Akute road, Akute-Ijoko-Oke Aro road, Sango-Ijoko-Akute road and Denro-Ishashi-Oluwakemi road.